Haim to Headline 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork has announced Haim, Robyn and The Isley Brothers 60th anniversary celebration as headliners for its 2019 music festival. The 14th annual Pitchfork Music Festival will return to Chicago’s Union Park July 19-21.

Also joining the lineup are Belle & Sebastian, Charli XCX, Earl Sweatshirt, Stereolab for their first North American show in a decade and soul legend Mavis Staples.

“This summer’s Festival will be my first as editor,” said Pitchfork editor-in-chief Puja Patel in a release. “It’s exciting that it also features such an inclusive lineup. More than half the artists performing are women, including modern pioneers of indie rock and hip-hop, legends of soul and R&B, and a headlining set by the dance-pop icon Robyn. For a national festival that’s so important to a larger music community, the scope of this year’s booking feels especially meaningful.”

The eclectic lineup also includes Sky Ferreira, Soccer Mommy, Julia Holter, Kurt Vile, Pusha T, Parquet Courts, Snail Mail, Whitney and Jay Som.

“There are some one-of-a-kind moments in our lineup this year,” said Pitchfork festival director Adam Krefman in a release, “not just big celebratory moments, but also moments with artists who have collaborated recently or have had clear influences on each other over the years.”

“It’s a sign of Pitchfork’s standing in the festival landscape that we’re able to pull together such a special event,” added Krefman. “And we’re fortunate to have an audience who’s ready to follow us down these curatorial rabbit holes, eager to be surprised year after year.”

Pitchfork Music Festival tickets are on sale now. Three-day passes are $175; single day passes are $75. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade is $375 for a three-day pass and $160 for a single-day pass. It includes exclusive amenities such as: premium food vendors and private specialty bars, air-conditioned bathrooms, shaded seating and dining areas, expedited entry to the festival and “come and go” re-entry privileges, a welcome bag with festival essentials, storage lockers, and more.

More details are available here. Prices for all passes will increase after May 31. Check out the full lineup below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.