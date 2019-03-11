Hal Blaine, Wrecking Crew Drummer, Dies at 90

Blaine was a member of Hollywood's elite group of studio musicians and played on a number of well-known songs including the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” and the Beach Boys’ breakout tune, “Good Vibrations.”

Hal Blaine, known as the drummer on various smash hits throughout the 1960s and 1970s, died on Monday. He was 90.

"Hal Blaine - loving father of Michelle Blaine; grandfather of Anthony, Josh, Aaron, Whitney, Tempest, Ever and Lyryk; and inspiration to countless friends, fans and musicians - has passed on today, March 11th, 2019 at the age of 90," a statement on his Facebook page announced. "May he rest forever on 2 and 4. The family appreciates your outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Hal from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Blaine was a member of the “Wrecking Crew,” Hollywood’s elite group of studio musicians, and played on a number of well-known songs including the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” and many of the Beach Boys’ records such as the classic 1966 album Pet Sounds and its breakout tune, “Good Vibrations.”

He also played on Frank Sinatra’s “Strangers in the Night,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” the 5th Dimension’s “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” the Carpenters’ “Close to You” and Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a sideman in 2000 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2018.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.