Hal Willner, Film and TV Music Producer, Dies at 64

The 'Saturday Night Live' staffer apparently contracted coronavirus.

Film and TV music producer Hal Willner, who worked many years on Saturday Night Live, has died apparently due to coronavirus complications, according to multiple reports. He was 64.

A rep for Willner did not immediately return a request for comment, but according to his Twitter account, on March 24, Willner suggested he had tested positive for the virus, writing in part, "In bed on upper west side."

His work spanned film, TV and live events, but he was most well known for assembling tribute albums, such as 1981's Amarcord Nino Rota. His final was 2013's Son of Rogues Gallery: Pirate Ballads, Sea Songs & Chanteys.

He worked on SNL as a music sketch music producer since 1981.

"As unique a person I ever had the fortune to cross paths with," Seth Meyers, talk show host and SNL vet said on Twitter upon learning of Willner's death.

Willner was also the score producer for Finding Forester (2000), Gangs of New York (2002) and Talladega Nights (2006), among others.

He produced albums for musicians Marianne Faithfull and Lou Reed, among many others.