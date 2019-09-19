Haley Lu Richardson, Barbie Ferreira to Star in Road Trip Movie 'UNpregnant' (Exclusive)

The coming-of-age project will be the inaugural film producer Greg Berlanti and his deal with HBO Max.

Five Feet Apart star Haley Lu Richardson and Euphoria breakout Barbie Ferreira are going on a road trip.

The two actresses have signed on to star in UNpregnant, one of the first features being made by WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Greg Berlanti is producing with partner Sarah Schechter with the project being the first movie under his HBO Max film deal and massive overall deal with Warners. Erik Feig, who recently launched PictureStart is also producing with the company’s Lucy Kitada and Jessica Switch.

Based on the same-titled YA book, the coming-of-age story tells of a Missouri teen who hits the highway with a friend to obtain a legal abortion. Jenni Hendricks and Ted Caplan wrote the book as well as the script.

A fall shoot in New Mexico is being readied with the plan to have the feature in the can, so to speak, for the launch of HBO Max in 2020. Rachel Goldenberg is directing.

“When the opportunity to produce a film based on UNpregnant arose in partnership with the incomparable Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Erik Feig, I knew HBO Max was the right place for this story,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We want to create authentic, relevant films that are told with grace and humor to serve our young adult audience, and this is exactly that.”

Richardson has worked steadily as a child, building up work in recent years with notable directors as M. Night Shyamalan by appearing in movies such as The Edge of Seventeen, Split and Operation Finale. This year she toplined with Cole Sprouse the teen drama Five Feet Apart, and shot After Yang, a sci-fi drama opposite Colin Farrell that A24 will release in 2020.

Relative newcomer Ferreira is a model who built a major fanbase on Instagram, made her acting debut in Sam Levinson’s splashy HBO series as high schooler Kat Hernandez, breaking out alongside fellow newcomers like Hunter Schafer.

Richardson is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloane Offer. Ferreira is repped by Aperture Talent Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Felker Toczek.