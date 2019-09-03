'American Idol' Contestant Haley Smith Dies at 26 in Motorcycle Accident

The singer died when her vehicle skidded out on a sharp turn in Maine.

Haley Smith, who made it to the Hollywood round on season 11 of American Idol back in 2012, died on Saturday when her motorcycle skidded out on a sharp turn in Millinocket, Maine.

According to a press release on the incident provided to Billboard by the Millinocket Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident call at 2 a.m. on Saturday, where they found Smith dead at the scene.

"A female operating a motorcycle crashed on Medway Road in Millinocket, which resulted in her death," reads the statement, which provided a local address for Smith, who is originally from Utah. "It would appear initially that she failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed." An investigation into the incident is still pending.

In a promotional video for her Idol appearance, a smiling Smith, then 18, talked about loving the outdoors in Colorado and working three jobs before impressing then-judges Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson with her soulful cover of Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Tell Me Something Good."

Her father, Mike Smith, reportedly told TMZ that his daughter, a good rider, was driving on a country road and the family believes she may have been spooked by a deer.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.