Halle Berry to Star in 'Jagged Edge' Remake

Halle Berry is attached to a remake of Jagged Edge, originally a 1985 thriller that starred Glenn Close and Jeff Bridges, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Sony is developing the project, which is in the early stages and has no writer on board. Doug Belgrad and Matti Leshem (The Shallows) are producing.

The original movie, which was written by Basic Instinct scribe Joe Eszterhas, told of a high-profile lawyer, played by Close, who is hired by a man (Bridges) accused of killing his socialite wife. In true Eszterhas fashion, the lawyer and the accused start sleeping with each other even as the court case takes dark and twisty turns with a conniving DA, lying witnesses and mysterious, anonymous letters.

Richard Marquand, who directed Return of the Jedi, helmed the picture, which earned Robert Loggia, who played a private detective, an Oscar nomination.

Sony Worldwide Acquisitions Group's Steve Bersch, who recently took over Tri-Star, is spearheading the remake, although it’s unclear at what label it will land. Scott Strauss is overseeing for the studio.

Berry last appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and will be seen with Daniel Craig in the upcoming drama Kings.