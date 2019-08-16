'Halo Infinite' Creative Director Departs Studio

Tim Longo, who served as director on 2015's 'Halo 5: Guardians', has parted ways with developer 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite, the upcoming latest entry in the long-running Halo series, has lost its creative director Tim Longo, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Kotaku was the first to report the news.

Longo served as director on the project, which is due to launch next year, but following a number of personnel changes at developer 343 Industries, Longo left the company. Longo previously directed 2015's Halo 5: Guardians, the latest numbered entry in the first-person shooter franchise. He joined 343 in 2013, following stints as creative director and franchise director at LucasArts and Crystal Dynamics, respectively.

Following Longo's departure, executive producer Mary Olson will now serve as lead producer, overseeing the campaign team on Halo Infinite. Meanwhile, 343 studio head Chris Lee will continue to lead the "overall creative vision and production of the game," a spokesperson for Microsoft said.

Halo Infinite has been an anticipated exclusive title for Microsoft since it was first unveiled at Microsoft's pre-E3 presentation in 2018. A new trailer for the game was shown at this year's E3, closing Microsoft's show, where it was touted as a launch title for the company's upcoming next-gen console Project Scarlett due out in 2020.

Microsoft maintained that the recent changes "have no impact to the release date for Halo Infinite."