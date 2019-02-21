Halsey, Garth Brooks & Alicia Keys to Be Honored at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Alicia Keys will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Garth Brooks will be honored with the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award and Halsey will receive the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award presented by L'Oréal Paris.

The sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards is returning to Los Angeles on March 14, and iHeartMedia and Fox Broadcasting Company announced Thursday that Halsey, Garth Brooks and Alicia Keys will be honored at the ceremony.

Alicia Keys will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Garth Brooks will be honored with the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award and Halsey will receive the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award presented by L'Oréal Paris.

The Innovator Award will go to the 15-time Grammy winner for her contributions to pop culture and social causes as an artist, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and activist. Past recipients include Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bruno Mars and Chance The Rapper.

Brooks' Artist of the Decade Award is an ode to his impact on the music industry as one of the world’s most successful and beloved artists.

Filling the shoes of previous inaugural winner Camila Cabello, Halsey will be given the Fangirls Award, which recognizes a female artist who has pushed boundaries with her music and message while inspiring her fans around the globe.

The two-hour ceremony will air live from LA's Microsoft Theater on March 14 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST on FOX. The show also will broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.