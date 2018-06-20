Halsey Joins Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival as Headliner

The "Bad at Love" singer joins Rae Sremmurd, DJ Snake, Future, Kehlani, Daya and more previously announced performers for the annual summer festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island on Aug. 18 and 19.

Halsey will headline the 2018 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival alongside Rae Sremmurd, DJ Snake and Future. The "Bad at Love" singer joins Kehlani, Daya and more previously announced performers for the annual summer festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York, August 18 and 19.

This will mark Halsey's second time performing at the Hot 100 Fest after she first took the stage in August 2015. “It’s an incredible honor to headline the Hot 100 Music Festival this year and join such a talented group of artists on the line-up,” Halsey said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring the heat to Jones Beach for a second time. You can’t beat performing for fans in New York. They’re the best in the world.”

Billboard, along with Live Nation, also revealed the Hot 100 Music Festival daily lineups, which feature an array of pop, electronic, indie and hip-hop music. Halsey and Rae Sremmurd will kick off the first day, while DJ Snake and Future will seal the deal for day two.

For more information on seating and ticket prices, visit Hot100Fest.com or LiveNation.com.

