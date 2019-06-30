Halsey Tweets Message of Support to Taylor Swift After Scooter Braun Acquires Music Catalog

Halsey spoke out in defense of Swift following the news that Braun acquired her catalog of hits with Big Machine Records, which left the "Shake It Off" singer "sad and grossed out."

Halsey took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to post a message of support to Taylor Swift after Swift revealed she's "sad and grossed out" after learning Scooter Braun now owns her Big Machine catalog.

In the post, Halsey writes about how Swift inspired her to write her own music, saying, "Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music. I believed if she did it (in a way that made my teeth ache like cold water and my heart swell and my eyes leak) than I should too. Cause that's how to make someone feel. To drag it from the pits of your heart. To offer it on a platter and say 'take some but take kindly.' She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart."

"It turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite," she added. "It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry."

Swift's longtime video director/collaborator Joseph Kahn also tweeted in support of the singer, writing, "I feel terrible for Taylor. This is the record business at its most ruthless and shady. She is genuinely one of the nicest people ever and does not deserve this. She should own her work. These people are soulless."

See Halsey's full message and Kahn's tweet below.

I feel terrible for Taylor. This is the record business at it’s most ruthless and shady. She is genuinely one of the nicest people ever and does not deserve this. She should own her work. These people are soulless.https://t.co/RoHkFumLFA — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) June 30, 2019

This article was originally published by Billboard.