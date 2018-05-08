'Hamilton' Alum Anthony Ramos Signs With CAA

From John Laurens to Mars Blackmon and beyond.

Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. He previously was with Gersh.

Ramos originated the dual, heartbreaking roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash musical when it first debuted off-Broadway. He departed the Broadway production in late 2016 to star in Spike Lee's series reboot of She's Gotta Have It, playing none other than the director's iconic alter ego, Mars Blackmon. THR critic Daniel Fienberg praised Ramos' interpretation as "fresh and original" in his review of the show, which Netflix has renewed for a second season.

Ramos starred opposite John David Washington in Reinaldo Marcus Green's police-shooting drama Monsters and Men, which premiered at Sundance to rave reviews and was acquired by Neon. He also starred in Edward Burns' Summertime, which premiered at Tribeca last month, and his slate of upcoming features includes Bradley Cooper's highly anticipated A Star is Born remake and Warner Bros.' Godzilla: King of Monsters.

As a musical artist, Ramos released his first EP, Freedom, in January, and his original songs have been featured on She's Gotta Have It.

Ramos continues to be represented by manager Jill McGrath at Door24 and by attorneys Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings LLP and Debra White at Loeb & Loeb.