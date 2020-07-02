'Hamilton' Set Designer Shares Secrets Behind Disney+'s Film Version

Tony-nominated David Korins says that when the movie of the Broadway show premieres July 3, audiences will have the most intimate look yet at its ingenious stage design.

Four years after the original cast of the 11-time Tony-winning Broadway show Hamilton took its final bow, the star leads — including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs — return for the film version of the hip-hop-meets-history sensation, which drops July 3 on Disney+. (Disney shelled out $75 million for rights.) For filming, set designer David Korins cut holes in his now-iconic sets for camera access but largely let the production live as it did in the Richard Rodgers Theatre: "Live theater is not replaceable, and Hamilton is made to be seen in person. That said, this is perhaps the best filming of a piece of theater that I've seen," he says, noting that it allows for close-ups of faces, costumes and sets. Plus, Korins says, the story feels even more urgent today, as "our show is about a revolution and people standing up for what they believe in. What an amazing time to be giving that to millions of people."

