'Hamilton' Star Christopher Jackson Signs With CAA

Jackson earned a Tony nomination for originating the role of George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical.

Christopher Jackson, who earned a Tony nomination for originating the role of George Washington in the Broadway production Hamilton, has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

His signing with the agency comes ahead of the Hamilton movie bowing this Friday on Disney+, with Jackson reprising his role as George Washington.

The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage musical about a key architect of the American Revolution will start streaming on July 3, a year ahead of its planned theatrical release.

Jackson also starred in the CBS drama Bull as Chunk Palmer. He is also represented by Liebman Entertainment.