'Hamilton': Disney+ Debuts Trailer for Filmed Version of Broadway Musical

The movie will become available on the streaming service on July 3.

Disney+ on Sunday released the first trailer for the filmed version of the Hamilton stage show.

The movie, which features the original Broadway cast of the Tony-winning musical, had been intended to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, but the decision to shift the film to streaming came after the coronavirus pandemic cause the closure of theaters across the U.S. in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. The movie will instead hit Disney+ on July 3.

Filmed at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016, the movie features Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the starring role as Alexander Hamilton, as well as Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Book, music and lyrics are Lin-Manuel Miranda with direction by Thomas Kail.

