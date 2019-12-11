Hammer Museum Announces Trio of Board Appointments

Larry Jackson, Carla Emil and Joel Lubin have accepted positions on behalf of the Westwood contemporary art museum.

The Hammer Museum at UCLA announced Wednesday three new board members: Apple Music's Larry Jackson joins the board of directors, while philanthropist and collector Carla Emil and CAA's Joel Lubin will serve on the board of overseers.

"The past few years have brought exciting developments to the Hammer, and this momentum is reflected in the appointment of Larry, Carla and Joel to our boards," said Marcy Carsey, chair of the board of directors. "We admire and heartily welcome their expertise and creative energy."

Added Hammer Museum director Ann Philbin: "Larry, Carla and Joel are forward-thinking leaders in their respective worlds of music, art and entertainment, and I’m thrilled that their ideas and talent will be helping to shape the Hammer’s future."

The board of directors is the museum’s governing body and with Jackson's appointment, there are now 22 members. Meanwhile, the overseers consist of 31 members who guide the development of the institution's programs and collections.

Jackson is a veteran music industry executive who serves as global creative director at Apple Music. He has signed key marketing and content deals with Drake, Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Future, Travis Scott and The Weeknd. Since helping launch Apple Music four years ago, Jackson has played a large role in the creative direction of the platform. He started his career at KMEL-FM in San Francisco, later joining Clive Davis at RCA Music Group, where he produced albums for Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson and American Idol.

Jackson then joined Jimmy Iovine at Interscope where he signed and developed artists like Lana Del Rey and Chief Keef. He's moonlighted as a manager for Kanye West and separately worked with Iovine and Trent Reznor on Beats Music, which was acquired by Apple.

Lubin currently serves as co-head of the motion picture group at CAA. His client list includes top stars like Josh Brolin, James Corden, Tom Cruise, Ralph Fiennes, Andrew Garfield and David Oyelowo. The Hammer is not his first board position. He also serves as a board member at the ICA LA and is known to be an avid art collector and passionate art enthusiast.

Emil is a longtime trustee of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and previously served on the Dia Art Foundation Board of Trustees. She founded a nonprofit, C Project, which brings original, performance-based art experiences to San Francisco. Emil is also involved with Human Rights Watch and serves as a member of its United States advisory committee. She and her husband, Rich Silverstein, collect a wide range of contemporary painting, sculpture and photography. They are based in San Francisco.