Hamptons Film Festival Summer Series to Kick Off With Robin Williams Doc

Other nonfiction films that will screen at the 10th anniversary edition include 'Bathtubs Over Broadway' and 'Chef Flynn.'

The Hamptons International Film Festival's SummerDocs series is returning for its 10th year this summer.

The series will kick off with a screening of HBO's Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind on June 29, continue with Bathtubs Over Broadway on July 21 and end with Chef Flynn on Aug. 25.

Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and subjects behind the docs, led by HIFF co-chairman Alec Baldwin and artistic director David Nugent.

“We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our SummerDocs series with three dynamic films covering a variety of topics, including a legendary actor, forgotten Broadway musicals and a culinary prodigy. Over the last decade we have captivated audiences with some of the most incredible storytelling and know that our 10th anniversary continues that tradition,” said Baldwin in a statement.

Nugent added, “Between our SummerDocs program and the outdoor Summer of Spielberg program at the Southampton Arts Center, our audiences will have much to choose from in the run up to our 26th edition."

