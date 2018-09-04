'Handmaid's Tale' Activists Crash Kavanaugh Supreme Court Hearing

"Brett Kavanaugh is an extremist ideologue who, if confirmed to the Supreme Court, will take away women's basic rights," read a statement from the activists, who dressed in red cloaks and white bonnets.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh became the latest target of a Handmaid's Tale-themed protest on Tuesday morning.

Women dressed in the recognizable Hulu series garb — red cloaks and white bonnets — arrived in silent protest outside the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Senators from both parties are prepping for a four-day marathon as Kavanaugh faces the Senate Judiciary Committee. Abortion and and Kavanaugh’s position on landmark Roe v. Wade will be among the many topics of the hearings.

The costumed protesters are with Demand Justice, a liberal advocacy group fighting Kavanaugh’s confirmation. In a statement to The Hill, the group said they were there to protest Kavanaugh’s “anti-abortion, anti-healthcare and anti-women" views.

The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped its second season in July, is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 book of the same name. The dystopian series starring Elisabeth Moss imagines a future where women's rights have been stripped away. Previous protests across the country have featured women dressing up as Handmaids — the female servants led by Moss' Offred on the show — to protest legislation involving healthcare, abortion and women's access to contraception, including visits from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Right now in America, far too many women of color cannot access safe, affordable healthcare and the ability to decide whether, when and how to raise thriving families is out of reach,” the group's statement continued. "Brett Kavanaugh will take this already harsh reality and make it worse."

Silent protests outside the #KavanaughHearing this morning pic.twitter.com/nd9qNuogNw — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 4, 2018

NOW: Waiting outside Kavanaugh hearing room. A silent but rather clear protest. (Re: abortion.) pic.twitter.com/VHku1dDEkS — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 4, 2018