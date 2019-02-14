'The Handmaid's Tale' Executive Producer Ilene Chaiken to Keynote at MIPTV

The Emmy winner will speak as part of the "pushing boundaries" program.

The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Ilene Chaiken will keynote at this year's international television market MIPTV.

The Emmy-winner will speak as part of the confab's "pushing boundaries" program track on how to break through the global glut of series in order to connect with international audiences as the industry battles for eyeballs across platforms.

Chaiken has been a leader in diversity, bringing new voices to TV. She created Showtime's groundbreaking lesbian drama The L Word and was showrunner for the first four season of Empire. She's currently producing under 20th Century Fox and already on board the upcoming untitled L Word reboot as well.

The speaker track will be part of the conference's content development slate, which will focus on new showcasing new and potential projects to financiers and commissioners. MIPTV will partner with the TV festival side, CanneSeries for the Drama Creative Forum.

CanneSeries will run April 5-10 and MIPTV will run April 8-11 in Cannes, France.