Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Dies in Tennessee Car Accident

The 27-year-old daughter of the country singer died Saturday night after losing control of her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and rolling over on a highway in Henry County.

The daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a single-vehicle automobile accident over the weekend in Tennessee.

Katherine Williams-Dunning, 27, died Saturday night after losing control of her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and rolling over on a highway in Henry County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessean reports.

Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was injured in the crash and airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known at press time.

Billboard has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Williams Jr.'s representatives for comment.

Sam Williams, Katherine's brother, shared news of the car accident in a Facebook post. "My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard!" he wrote.

Country music star Travis Tritt also took to social media to share his condolences for the tragic loss.

"This news is just heartbreaking. My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can," Tritt tweeted.

