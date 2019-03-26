'Hanna' Star Esme Creed-Miles Talks Differences Between Amazon TV Series and 2011 Film

The actress also discussed martial arts training with her father, Charlie Creed-Miles.

Actress Esme Creed-Miles is preparing to make a name for herself with her first major role in Amazon's Hanna, based off Joe Wright’s 2011 film of the same name, starring Saoirse Ronan. The story follows an extraordinary young girl raised in the forest, and evades the relentless pursuit of a CIA agent working to discover the truth behind who she really is.

Creed-Miles sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio prior to the series' March 29 premiere, to discuss landing the role and how her portrayal of Hanna is different from Ronan’s.

"I was a fan of the movie. It’s a sick film," Creed-Miles said. "That was part of the reason I knew it was going to be cool, because the movie was cool."

Creed-Miles explained to THR how she didn't "watch [the movie] prior" to filming because "Saoirse's performance is so badass and I didn’t want to try and rip her off because I feel like that would be disrespect to her craft."

"This version is slightly more grounded,” she added. "[In] the movie, she’s this ethereal, other-worldly character, whereas this Hanna is more of a normal teenager."

Creed-Miles, who’s the daughter of critically-acclaimed actors Samantha Morton and Charlie Creed-Miles, had to undergo intense martial arts training for the role, turning to her famous father for some guidance.

"I remember training with my dad for it because my dad's been doing martial arts for 20 years," she said. "He was really excited about it. He was, I think, more happy than I was when I got the part. I had to calm him down. But he loves martial arts and old kung-fu movies and that kind of stuff."

She added: "I enjoyed the training a lot. I had a brilliant trainer, Silvie, who was a badass. And I found it very cathartic, just physically expressing myself. I’ve never done that before."

Watch the video above to see Creed-Miles also discuss working with Hanna co-star Joel Kinnaman, how she’s similar to the character and more.