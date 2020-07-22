Hannah Bronfman Signs With CAA

The New York-based DJ is a wellness entrepreneur, author and producer.

Entertainment and lifestyle multihyphenate Hannah Bronfman has signed with CAA for representation.

Bronfman is a wellness entrepreneur, the author of Do What Feels Good, a collection of natural remedies and recipes, and a professional DJ and producer.

As a DJ, Bronfman has opened for John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Swizz Beatz and has released remixes for Sean Paul, Tove Lo and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Bronfman also founded the lifestyle site HBFIT as a wellness destination for health, beauty, and fitness consumers. Bronfman's Instagram call-to-action video, History with Hannah, drew more than two million views as it championed equal voter rights.

Bronfman is the daughter of former Warner Music Group CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Shaft actress Sherry Brewer.

She is managed by Gabe Walker at PRE.VEYOR.