Hannah Gadsby Sets Summer New York Run for 'Douglas'

The writer-performer whose Netflix special 'Nanette' struck powerful chords in the cultural conversation, will play the Daryl Roth Theater for a month beginning July 23.

Hannah Gadsby, who rewrote the rules for what standup comedy can do with her massively impactful 2018 Netflix special Nanette, will bring her new show Douglas to New York this summer for a four-week engagement.

Presented by WestBeth Entertainment, Douglas takes its name from the Australian comedian's beloved dog, but uses that subject as a jumping-off point to muse on everything from her autism through the life-changing jolt of her post-Nanette fame to the social-media attacks from men who declared that the show that sparked a thousand think pieces was in fact not comedy but a lecture.

"After the heartbreak humor of Nanette and its beat-perfect delivery, Douglas feels like one of Hannah Gadsby's trademark "thought orgies," vaulting precariously from thought to thought, from one needling idea to another, from wordplay to droll wordplay," said a review in The Australian of the show's March 27 world premiere in Melbourne. "The uproariously funny Douglas is part lecture, part standup and part tongue-in-cheek tirade. And it's all heart."

The New York engagement will run July 23-Aug. 17 at the Daryl Roth Theater, on sale through Ticketmaster from Sunday. It wraps up a U.S. tour that kicks off April 29 in San Francisco, as previously announced in The Hollywood Reporter.

Douglas looks certain to mirror the high ticket demand of another one-woman show, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, currently running off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse. That six-week limited engagement opened to rave reviews and sold out immediately, recouping its $400,000 investment just three weeks into its run, which wraps April 14.