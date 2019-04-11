1091 Nabs Hannah Pearl Utt's 'Before You Know It' Comedy (Exclusive)

The Sundance title, which stars Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin and Alec Baldwin, marks the distributor's first theatrical deal under a new banner.

1091 has picked up the North American rights to Hannah Pearl Utt's feature directorial debut, Before You Know It, a quirky comedy that stars Utt, Jen Tullock, Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin.

A theatrical release is planned for the second half of 2019. The acquisition of the Sundance title marks 1091's first domestic distribution deal under a new banner after The Orchard Film Group was relaunched as 1091 after its sale to 1091 Media.

"1091's first theatrical pickup epitomizes the kind of refreshing, unique independent films which have become the trademark of our team," Danielle DiGiacomo, senior vp of acquisitions and strategic partnerships at the indie distributor, said in a statement.

Utt wrote the screenplay for Before You Know It with her co-star Tullock. In the film they play codependent 30-something sisters Rachel and Jackie Gurner, as they grapple with the revelation of a long-hidden family secret that literally lands them in a soap opera.

The film was produced by Mallory Schwartz, Josh Hetzler and James Brown and screened at Sundance in the U.S. Dramatic Competition. "With their pedigree of launching new, innovative voices and their stellar reputation among filmmakers for an unparalleled collaborative approach to distribution, we know we are in good hands," Schwartz said in a statement.

Executive producers on the film are Giri Tharan, Donna and Kevin Gruneich, Eric Hermann, Susan Fredston-Hermann, Mary Jane Skalski, Robin Bronk, Tim Daly and Brian Devine.

The deal for Before You Know It was negotiated by 1091's DiGiacomo, while CAA and Endeavor acted for the filmmakers.

1091's other upcoming releases include Werner Herzog's documentary Meeting Gorbachev on May 3 and the fashion documentary Halston on May 24.