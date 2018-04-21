Hans Zimmer Named Recipient of Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award at Hollywood in Vienna

The gala, which is broadcast in more than 35 countries, will include performances of some of the Academy Award winner’s more memorable film compositions with new orchestral arrangements written by Zimmer.

Hans Zimmer will receive the Max Steiner Film Achievement Award during the annual Hollywood in Vienna gala on Oct. 19.

The gala, which is broadcast in more than 35 countries, will include performances of some of the Academy Award winner’s more memorable film compositions with new orchestral arrangements written by Zimmer.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Max Steiner Award, bestowed by the City of Vienna in recognition for exceptional achievement in film music. Past recipients include Lalo Schifrin, John Barry, Randy Newman, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard and Danny Elfman.

Zimmer has scored more than 150 projects, including Dunkirk, Driving Miss Daisy, The Dark Knight, The Lion King, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, Rain Man, Inception and Thelma and Louise.

Last summer, Zimmer completed a critically acclaimed tour across Europe and the U.S. that included a stop at Coachella.

The gala is the centerpiece of Hollywood in Vienna, founded in 2007 by Sandra Tomek.

