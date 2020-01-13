Hans Zimmer Will Score the Next James Bond Film

The German film score composer and record producer replaces Dan Romer, who was originally attached to the 2020 movie.

Hans Zimmer has taken over as the composer for No Time to Die, Billboard can confirm.

The German film score composer and record producer replaces Dan Romer, who was originally attached to the 2020 James Bond film.

The artist(s) behind the other major musical aspect of No Time to Die — the theme song — have yet to be announced, but rumors have swirled that Dua Lipa has recorded the track. In 2018, Lipa told Billboard, "I would love to do it, but I'm not recording it ... so far ... I don't want to jinx it. I would love to do it."

No Time to Die, the next installment in the blockbuster James Bond series, is expected to hit theaters on April 10.

This story was originally published by Billboard.