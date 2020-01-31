MOVIES

'Harriet' to Celebrate Black History Month With Free Screenings

10:00 AM PST 1/31/2020 by Pamela McClintock

Glen Wilson / Focus Features
'Harriet'

The movie stars Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the famed slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Harriet will celebrate Black History Month by screening for free in early February.

Focus Features and Regal Cinemas announced the promotion on Friday. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film stars Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the iconic slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The free screenings in 50 Regal sites across the country will be held Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

Erivo is up for an Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of Tubman, one of the leaders of the Underground Railroad. She's also nominated for best original song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

This year's Oscar ceremony is Feb. 9.

Originally released in theaters in early November, Harriet earned an impressive $43.1 million at the domestic box office. Lemmons co-wrote the script with Gregory Allen Howard.

The free screenings will be offered at these locations, while moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.

