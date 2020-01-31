MOVIES 'Harriet' to Celebrate Black History Month With Free Screenings 10:00 AM PST 1/31/2020 by Pamela McClintock FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Glen Wilson / Focus Features 'Harriet' The movie stars Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the famed slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Harriet will celebrate Black History Month by screening for free in early February. Focus Features and Regal Cinemas announced the promotion on Friday. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film stars Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the iconic slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman. The free screenings in 50 Regal sites across the country will be held Feb. 4 and Feb. 11. Erivo is up for an Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of Tubman, one of the leaders of the Underground Railroad. She's also nominated for best original song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell. This year's Oscar ceremony is Feb. 9. Originally released in theaters in early November, Harriet earned an impressive $43.1 million at the domestic box office. Lemmons co-wrote the script with Gregory Allen Howard. The free screenings will be offered at these locations, while moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here. Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX New York Regal Galleria Mall New York Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX Los Angeles Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX Los Angeles Regal Cantera & RPX Chicago Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX Philadelphia Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose Regal Fox Run & RPX Boston (Manchester) Regal Majestic &IMAX Washington, DC (Hagerstown) Regal Potomac Yard Washington, DC (Hagerstown) Regal Arbor Place & IMAX Atlanta Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX Houston Regal Auburn-Washington Seattle-Tacoma Regal Park Place & RPX Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Regal Oakwood Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX Denver Regal Richmond Town Square Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto Regal Movies On TV Portland, OR Regal Brier Creek Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX Charlotte Regal UA Snowden Square Baltimore Regal Rancho Del Rey San Diego Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX Nashville Regal Live Oak & RPX San Antonio Regal Hollywood & RPX Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville- Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce Regal Aliante & IMAX Las Vegas Regal Manor Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York Regal Macarthur Center & RPX Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX Oklahoma City Regal UA Cottonwood Albuquerque-Santa Fe Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem Regal Arbor @ Great Hills Austin Regal River City Marketplace Jacksonville Regal Transit Center & IMAX Buffalo Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX Fresno-Visalia Regal McCain Mall & RPX Little Rock-Pine Bluff Regal Commonwealth & IMAX Richmond-Petersburg Regal Colonie Center & RPX Albany-Schenectady-Troy Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX Knoxville Regal Belltower & ScreenX Ft. Myers-Naples Regal River Ridge Roanoke-Lynchburg Regal Warren East Wichita-Hutchinson Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX Columbia, SC Regal Swamp Fox Myrtle Beach-Florence Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX Augusta-Aiken Regal Salisbury & RPX Salisbury Regal Stonefield & IMAX Charlottesville FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Pamela McClintock THRnews@thr.com PamelaDayM