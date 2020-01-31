'Harriet' to Celebrate Black History Month With Free Screenings

The movie stars Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the famed slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Harriet will celebrate Black History Month by screening for free in early February.

Focus Features and Regal Cinemas announced the promotion on Friday. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film stars Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the iconic slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The free screenings in 50 Regal sites across the country will be held Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

Erivo is up for an Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of Tubman, one of the leaders of the Underground Railroad. She's also nominated for best original song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

This year's Oscar ceremony is Feb. 9.

Originally released in theaters in early November, Harriet earned an impressive $43.1 million at the domestic box office. Lemmons co-wrote the script with Gregory Allen Howard.

The free screenings will be offered at these locations, while moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.

Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX New York

Regal Galleria Mall New York

Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX Los Angeles

Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX Los Angeles

Regal Cantera & RPX Chicago

Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX Philadelphia

Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

Regal Fox Run & RPX Boston (Manchester)

Regal Majestic &IMAX Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Potomac Yard Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Arbor Place & IMAX Atlanta

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX Houston

Regal Auburn-Washington Seattle-Tacoma

Regal Park Place & RPX Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)

Regal Oakwood Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX Denver

Regal Richmond Town Square Cleveland-Akron (Canton)

Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto

Regal Movies On TV Portland, OR

Regal Brier Creek Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)

Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX Charlotte

Regal UA Snowden Square Baltimore

Regal Rancho Del Rey San Diego

Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX Nashville

Regal Live Oak & RPX San Antonio

Regal Hollywood & RPX Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-

Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce

Regal Aliante & IMAX Las Vegas

Regal Manor Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York

Regal Macarthur Center & RPX Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News

Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX Oklahoma City

Regal UA Cottonwood Albuquerque-Santa Fe

Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem

Regal Arbor @ Great Hills Austin

Regal River City Marketplace Jacksonville

Regal Transit Center & IMAX Buffalo

Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX Fresno-Visalia

Regal McCain Mall & RPX Little Rock-Pine Bluff

Regal Commonwealth & IMAX Richmond-Petersburg

Regal Colonie Center & RPX Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX Knoxville

Regal Belltower & ScreenX Ft. Myers-Naples

Regal River Ridge Roanoke-Lynchburg

Regal Warren East Wichita-Hutchinson

Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX Columbia, SC

Regal Swamp Fox Myrtle Beach-Florence

Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX Augusta-Aiken

Regal Salisbury & RPX Salisbury

Regal Stonefield & IMAX Charlottesville