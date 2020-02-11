Harrison Ford Calls Trump a "Son of a Bitch"

The actor made the remarks during an appearance on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to discuss his latest film, 'Call of the Wild.'

Harrison Ford dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night to talk about his new film, and while there, Donald Trump came up in the conversation.

Kimmel was joking about the title of Ford's new film, Call of the Wild, and held up a faux Hollywood Reporter magazine with a number of quotes from Trump about the film being the "best call ever," which the president has said repeatedly about the infamous Ukraine call that led to his impeachment.

Ford was in stitches over the gag: "That's the first thing that son of a bitch has done for me — ever," Ford said, still laughing.

This is not the first time the actor has knocked the president. About a year ago to the day, stressing the importance of acknowledging climate change in a speech on the closing day of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Ford said, "Around the world, elements of leadership — including in my own country — to preserve their state and the status quo, deny or denigrate science,” Ford said. “They are on the wrong side of history.”

Monday on Kimmel, Ford again stressed the importance of science so people can tell the difference from "real information and total bullshit."

Watch the full interview below.

Call of the Wild is in theaters Feb. 21.