Harrison Ford Runway Incident Sparks FAA Probe

The incident happened Friday at the Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after Harrison Ford in a private small plane crossed a runway where another aircraft was departing. There was no danger of a crash.

The incident happened Friday at the Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles where Ford's Aviat (N89HU) crossed the western end of the runway while another aircraft was taking off approximately 3,600 feet to the east.

"The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing," an FAA spokesman said in an emailed statement.

A rep for the 77-year-old actor and well-known aviation enthusiast said Ford misheard radio instructions from the tower.

"He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error," Ford's rep said in a statement to media outlets. "The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

Ford has made headlines a number of times through the years due to aviation incidents, including the in 2015 when he was hospitalized after his aircraft had to make a forced landing on a SoCal golf course due to engine failure.

In 2017, Ford mistakenly landed his plane at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, flying directly over an American Airlines Boeing 737. The FAA investigated but issued no discipline over the incident.