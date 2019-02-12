Harrison Ford Criticizes Trump, Others Who "Denigrate Science"

"They are on the wrong side of history," the actor told the World Government Summit in Dubai.

In a speech delivered during the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Harrison Ford called out those who "denigrate science" by denying the threat of climate change.

The iconic actor did not mention Donald Trump by name, but said, "Around the world, elements of leadership — including in my own country — to preserve their stake in the status quo, deny or denigrate science. They are on the wrong side of history."

The president is an avid climate change denier, as recently as this week poking fun at cold temperatures and winter weather in tweets. Trump has used social media for years to propagate conspiracy theories about global warming, including calling it a trick invented by China.

“We are faced (with), what I believe, is the greatest moral crisis of our time,” Ford said in Dubai. “That those least responsible for nature’s destruction will suffer the greatest consequences.”

Trump's most recent remark on climate change occurred Sunday when he attacked Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

"Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!" Trump tweeted.

Klobuchar responded, "Science is on my side, @realDonaldTrump. Looking forward to debating you about climate change (and many other issues). And I wonder how your hair would fare in a blizzard?"