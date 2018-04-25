Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish Join 'Secret Life of Pets 2'

The Universal/Illumination sequel will be Ford's first animated feature.

Tiffany Haddish and Harrison Ford are getting animated.

The duo have joined the voice cast for the sequel of Universal and Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets, which will see the return of Kevin Hart and Jenny Slate. Chris Renaud is also returning to direct.

Secret Life of Pets, which followed the goings-on of house pets when their owners are away, grossed over $875 million at the global box office.

Secret Life of Pets 2 will be the first animated feature for Ford, who was last seen in Blade Runner 2049.

The animation continues Haddish's relationship with Universal. After breaking out in the studio's comedy Girls Trip, Haddish will star opposite Kevin Hart in Uni's Night School.

The actress was on hand to kick off Universal's CinemaCon presentation with Hart, introducing the upcoming slate for Illumination, which will next debut a CG version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.