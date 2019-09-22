Emmys: Harry Bradbeer Praises Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Comedy Directing Award Acceptance Speech

The 'Fleabag' director took home the trophy for "Episode #2.1," in which Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character is first introduced to the season's most talked-about character, "hot priest."

Fleabag's Harry Bradbeer won best directing for a comedy series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

On stage, Bradbeer described the BBC/Amazon show as something that "only comes along once in your life. It was like a perfect storm of support and trust and utter loveliness."

Bradbeer also gave a special shout-out to Fleabag's crew, who he said "made something beautiful from almost no money."

"Of course, I have to thank Phoebe. Thank you for coming into my life like some kind of glorious grenade. You're extraordinary. You're so trusting," he said to the Fleabag creator. "Scientists are still trying to work out how somebody so incredibly talented could be so utterly lovely. This is for you. You're at the center of it all."

Bradbeer beat out Alec Berg for Barry's "The Audition," Bill Hader for Barry's "ronny/lily," Mark Cendrowski for The Big Bang Theory's "The Stockholm Syndrome," Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's "All Alone," and Daniel Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's "We're Going To The Catskills!"

Fleabag was nominated for a total of 11 Emmys, five of which were nabbed by the show's actresses alone (Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Kristin Scott and Fiona Shaw).

The hostless 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired on Fox.