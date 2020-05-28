Harry Connick Jr. to Host Star-Studded Tribute to Essential Workers

'United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes' — set to air June 21 on CBS — will feature messages from Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, among more famous faces.

CBS and the Recording Academy on Thursday announced plans for a two-hour special, hosted by Harry Connick Jr., honoring essential workers.

The event — titled United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes — will see Connick and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia, taking a road trip in an RV from Connecticut to New Orleans, during which they will meet with essential workers and hear their stories fighting on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the Connicks, other notable names will salute the public service of America's unsung heroes. Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger are all set to deliver messages.

Additionally, the special will feature performances by Connick, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin' Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.

United We Sing supports charities that benefit underserved children, including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, an organization of the Recording Academy.

The special is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures in partnership with the Recording Academy. Connick, Renato Basile, Ann Marie Wilkins and Ken Ehrlich serve as producers, while Leon Knoles will direct.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes airs June 21 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.