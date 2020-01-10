Harry Hains, 'The OA' Actor, Dead at 27

The star appeared in the Netflix sci-fi series and in Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story.'

Harry Hains, an actor who appeared in FX's American Horror Story, Netflix's The OA and Amazon's Sneaky Pete, has died, his mother, actress Jane Badler, confirmed via Instagram on Friday. He was 27.

"On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction," Badler wrote in her caption, accompanied by multiple photos of Hains. "A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time ... I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

Hains' mother also included information regarding his memorial service, which she said is set to be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday.

Industry friends took to the comments section of the post to share their condolences with Badler. "I am so sorry for you loss Jane!!" X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore wrote, while former soap star Lois Robbins commented, "Love you Jane. My heart breaks for you and your family. RIP beautiful Harry."

Hains, a native of Melbourne, Australia, also starred in the 2015 drama The Surface. According to IMDB, he has several projects in postproduction.

His mother is known for playing Shannon Reed on the Mission: Impossible TV reboot from 1989-90.

