Harry Morton, Founder of Pink Taco Chain, Dies at 38

Harry Morton, the son of Hard Rock founder Peter Morton and founder of L.A. establishment Pink Taco, has died, a company spokesperson has confirmed.

Morton died at his residence Saturday afternoon and with the cause of death under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department. No foul play is suspected.

"We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time," a company spokesperson said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to TMZ, Morton was found unresponsive in his Beverly Hills home by a family member and was pronounced dead by paramedics after arriving on the scene.

Morton's father, Peter, is best known for having co-founded the Hard Rock Cafe. Meanwhile, Harry’s grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s Steakhouse.

Harry Morton founded and opened the first local Pink Taco at the Westfield Century City Mall in 2011. A second location was opened on Sunset Blvd. Apart from Los Angeles, Pink Taco has locations across the country, including Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas. The original location opened in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Morton began his career as a restaurateur while working summers at the Hard Rock Hotel in Vegas, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Morton was also the owner of the live music venue The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip, which was previously partly held by Johnny Depp. He also served as an investor in Beacher's Madhouse.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times reported that a corporate entity connected to Morton paid about $25.46 million for the old Elvis Presley estate.

Morton was also famously linked to actress Lindsay Lohan.

