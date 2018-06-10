Tonys: 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Wins Best Play

Playwright Jack Thorne's new installment in the Potter saga — conceived with author J.K. Rowling and director John Tiffany — beat out stiff competition.

It's a magical night for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two. The John Tiffany-directed show — with a book by Jack Thorne and creative input from author J.K. Rowling — won best play at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday night. Thorne's new installment in the Potter saga beat out other formidable nominees, including The Children and John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons.

At the 72nd annual ceremony, held at New York's Radio City Music Hall, producer Colin Callender accepted the award on behalf of the show. In his acceptance speech, he gave a shout-out to playwright Thorne.

"One of the great joys of producing this play is this extraordinary company of actors and craftsmen," said Callender. "And no one embodies the spirit of that company more than the man who is the beating heart of this play, the man who actually during the course of writing the play became a father: Jack Thorne."

In total, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child received 11 nominations. The show was met with rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, who were amazed by its thrilling theatricality and incomparable stagecraft and Thorne's seamless expansion of Rowling's internationally beloved narrative.

Not surprisingly, the highly anticipated two-parter — which originally opened on London's West End in 2016 — set a Broadway play box-office record in its first full week of previews at $2.1 million. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actors starring as Harry Potter (lead actor in a play nominee Jamie Parker), Ron Weasley (Paul Thornley) and Hermione Granger (featured actress in a play nominee Noma Dumezweni) opened up about the success of the show in the U.S. — and the new clout they have with their kids.

"Most of the time, being an actor for your children is really annoying," Thornley quipped. "For once we've got a little currency. We're in Harry Potter."

According to self-proclaimed "huge geek" Parker, he has long been a fan of the wizarding book and film franchise, telling THR: "If you paid attention to the seven books, then you come onstage and you're literally on the same page as everybody else."