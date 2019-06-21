'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Strong in First 24 Hours of Release But Far Behind 'Pokémon Go'

The new free-to-play AR game is currently No. 1 on the App Store but it hasn't had anywhere near the impact of its predecessor.

Niantic Inc.'s latest free-to-play mobile AR game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, got off to a hot start in its first 24 hours of release, but didn't come anywhere close to the launch of the company's previous game, Pokémon Go. According to a new report by analytics firm Sensor Tower, Wizards Unite has been installed on over 400,000 devices and climbing, generating over $300,000 in revenue.

Within its first 15 hours of release, Wizards Unite was the No. 1 free iPhone app in the App Store in the U.S., however, it hasn't quite had the same impact on Google Play, where it currently sits at No. 14 overall.

Despite the early success, Wizards Unite's launch is far behind that of Niantic's last offering, Pokémon Go, which debuted directly at No. 1 on the U.S. App Store at launch on July 6, 2016. Pokémon Go's launch was significantly more impactful than Potter's. The game was installed 7.5 million times and grossed $2 million in the U.S. over its first 24 hours of release.

Pokémon Go continues to be a big earner for Niantic three years after it first launched. In April, the game generated $65 million in revenue and has grossed over $2 billion in its lifetime.