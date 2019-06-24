'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Makes Only 4 Percent What 'Pokémon Go' Generated Over Launch Weekend

The new free-to-play mobile game is off to a sluggish start compared to Niantic's 2016 title.

Expecto disappointum.

Niantic Inc.'s latest offering, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, failed to live up to the lofty goals set by its predecessor Pokémon Go in its first weekend of launch.

The free-to-play AR mobile game, which debuted in the U.S. and U.K. on June 21, generated $1.1 million over and racked up over 3 million installs in its first weekend, analytics firm Sensor Tower reports, a far cry from the $28 million and 24 million installs of Pokémon Go in 2016.

Wizards Unite has yet to launch in Japan and South Korea, the two largest markets it remains to be released in. The game's worldwide launch is slated for July 21 and Sensor Tower expects the title to generate $10 million in its first 30 days. Pokémon Go, meanwhile, generated $206 million and 173 million downloads over that same time period.

Perhaps more concerning for Niantic than competition internally with Pokémon is that fellow mobile game maker Jam City's Harry Potter title, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, took in seven times as much revenue as Wizards Unite did over its first weekend of release in April 2018.

While Wizards Unite is currently the top downloaded iPhone app in 28 countries, including the U.S., it has not reached the in top 10 for iPhone revenue in any market it is currently available in.