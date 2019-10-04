Harry Shum Jr. to Star in Universal's Love Story 'All My Life' (Exclusive)

Shum Jr. will star opposite Jessica Rothe in the film based on a real-life couple who was faced with devastating news as they were planning their wedding.

Crazy Rich Asians actor Harry Shum Jr. will star in Universal's All My Life, inspired by the life of Jenn Carter and her husband Solomon Chau.

Shum Jr., also known for his starring role on six seasons of the hit show Glee, will play Chau, while Jessica Rothe has been cast as Carter.

The bittersweet story centers on a young couple as they plan their wedding in the face of devastating news. The couple, who had been planning their Toronto wedding since April 2014, found out that Chau had liver cancer in December of that year. To make sure they got the wedding of their dreams, they moved the date up to April 11, 2015, and they raised more than $52,000 through a GoFundMe account. They were married for four months before he died.

Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) will direct the project from a script by Todd Rosenberg. It was featured on The Black List in 2017. Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce for their Broken Road Productions banner, and Universal’s Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

This is a notable leading man role in a studio film for Shum Jr., who most recently played Charlie Wu in Warner Bros.' box office hit Crazy Rich Asians. While Shum Jr. only appeared at the end of the film, his character becomes a significant romantic lead in the Kevin Kwan book series and is expected to play a large role in the film's sequels. He also starred on the Freeform series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and was seen in Escape Plan: The Extractors and Burn this year. He is represented by Paradigm, Triniti Management and Stone, Genow.