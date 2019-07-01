Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller in the Running to Play Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler also tested for the part, sources say.

Five young actors have tested for the part of the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Ansel Elgort, the Baby Driver star who is about to start shooting Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who appeared in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron; and Miles Teller, the Whiplash actor who will be in the Top Gun sequel, tested for the filmmaker last week.

Also taking part in the testing for the Warner Bros. project were British singer-songwriter turned actor Harry Styles and Austin Butler, who appeared on TV’s The Shannara Chronicles and has a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tom Hanks is already on board the project as Col. Tom Parker, the legendary manager who controlled every aspect of Elvis' life.

The movie is described as focusing on the late entertainer's rise and zenith, with a major aspect being his relationship with Parker.

The lead role is expected to be filled in the coming weeks.