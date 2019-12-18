Harry Styles Gets Emotional Over Pizza in Hidden Camera Prank

Ellen DeGeneres instructed the singer on what to say to a delivery guy on Wednesday's episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Harry Styles pranked an unsuspecting pizza delivery guy on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres opened the segment by explaining that she ordered a pizza to be delivered to the singer's dressing room. The host explained that she would tell Styles what to say to the delivery man through an earpiece.

To confirm that his earpiece was working, DeGeneres asked Styles to "crow like a rooster."

When the delivery man arrived, Styles opened the door and welcomed him into the dressing room. "Bro. Bro, I'm starving, bro," Styles repeated after DeGeneres. "You're a life saver, bro."

Styles then gave the man multiple fist bumps before he asked if he wanted to "bro out" with him. The man agreed and the two took a seat on the couch.

"Let me take a look at the pizza, bro," said Styles as he opened one of the boxes. "It's round. It looks good, bro."

"Here's the thing, bro. My entourage is stuck in traffic," Styles repeated after DeGeneres. "I'm not used to being alone. Would you mind- this is embarrassing- just kind of sticking with me, bro?"

The delivery guy agreed to keep Styles company and they each took a slice of pizza. Styles rolled his slice across the box before he began to stack slices to make it a pizza tower. "Bro," said Styles as he requested another fist bump.

Following the host's instructions, Styles shoved an entire slice of pizza in his mouth, though he didn't chew. DeGeneres later gave him to option to chew the pizza, though he was unable to and had to throw it out. "I put too much in, bro," he said.

DeGeneres next told Styles to take "tiny, tiny" sips of water. He stuck up his pinky and slowly swallowed the beverage before he let out a loud sigh. Styles continued to make loud noises after each sip and the man happily watched him.

Styles told his new acquaintance that he seemed nice. "I've got to be honest with you," he said before breaking for a long pause. He wiped fake tears from his eyes and said, "I love pizza, bro. And I love cheese…on anything. Like toast, tortillas, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, tostados."

DeGeneres instructed Styles to continue the list of the foods he loves, including a number of pasta dishes. Styles accidentally said "pepperoni pasta" instead of "macaroni pasta," so DeGeneres helped him cover up his mistake. "Macaroni pasta. It sounds like pepperoni, but it's not," said Styles.

Styles then shared that he recently heard "the most interesting fact about cheese." He took a long pause and tried to remember what the fact was. The singer went off script and said, "What was my cheese fact?" After another long pause, he copied DeGeneres and said, "Darn it. Forgot it. It's gone." Styles pretended to be upset about the forgotten fact and said, "It's the Brit in me."

DeGeneres next told Styles to laugh. "Jolly good," he repeated multiple times.

The segment concluded with Styles telling the delivery guy that he was getting pranked. "She's been telling me what to say and do this whole time," explained the singer before he pointed out the hidden cameras.

Watch the full prank below.