Harry Styles Explains Passing on 'Little Mermaid' Prince Eric Role

“I want to put music out and focus on that for a while,” the musician said after he was being considered for two highly-coveted film roles recently.

Harry Styles may not be starring as Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid, but he did reveal that the opportunity "was discussed."

The former One Direction member was originally in the running to star as the prince opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel, but he ultimately passed on the role. Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula, with Jacob Tremblay voicing Flounder and Awkwafina voicing Scuttle.

Speaking to The Face magazine, the singer and actor said that he wanted to focus on his music. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while,” he explained.

“But everyone involved in it was amazing," he continued about the film. "So I think it’s going to be great.”

"I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure," he added.

Styles also spoke about auditioning to play Elvis Presley in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. While Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also in the running for the role, Austin Butler ultimately got cast to play Presley.

"[Elvis] was such an icon for me grow­ing up," said Styles. ​"There was some­thing almost sacred about him, almost like I didn’t want to touch him. Then I end­ed up get­ting into [his life] a bit and I wasn’t dis­ap­point­ed,” he said of his ini­tial research to play the iconic musician.

He added that he wasn't upset to lose out on the role. ​"I feel like if I’m not the right per­son for the thing, then it’s best for both of us that I don’t do it, you know?" said the singer.

Either role would have marked his second major acting project. Styles made his film debut in Christopher Nolan's 2017 WWII drama Dunkirk.