Harry Styles Makes Kendall Jenner Rank Siblings as Parents

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner ate a number of unappetizing food items to avoid answering burning questions during "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

Styles kicked off the game by asking Jenner to rank her siblings "from best to worst parents" or to drink 1,000-year-old eggnog. After smelling the beverage, Jenner chose to answer the question. "I'll start by saying they actually are all amazing," she began. "I'd say Rob is number one." After taking a moment to think, she continued her list with Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney being the worst parent. She added, "They're all amazing."

Jenner next asked Styles which songs on his 2017 self-titled album were about her. The two were first romantically linked in 2013, though have remained friends following their breakup. The singer opted to take a bite of cod sperm instead of listing the songs the supermodel inspired. "To spit or to swallow, that is the question," Styles said after chewing on the food.

The singer chose for Jenner to drink a salmon smoothie if she didn't answer "who the most unlikable" supermodel is. "I have the answer. I can't say it, though," she said before taking a sip of the drink.

Styles later revealed that he had watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to avoid eating a bug trifle. "It was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you all were shouting at each other," he said. Jenner joked, "So you've seen every episode."

For Jenner's final turn, Styles asked her who "the most surprising celeb" was to ever slide into her DMs. After debating if she could reveal the person's identity, she chose to take a bite of bull penis to avoid answering the question.

Styles concluded the game by eating a giant water scorpion instead of ranking his former One Direction bandmembers' solo careers. Jenner was only able to ask half of the question before Styles took a big bite of the scorpion.

Styles served as the guest host of the CBS late-night show while James Corden films the movie Prom. Alicia Keys hosted Monday night's episode, while Chance the Rapper, Jeff Goldblum, Ken Jeong and Melissa McCarthy will also serve as guest hosts during Corden's absence.

