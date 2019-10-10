Harry Styles Releases New Single, Music Video for "Lights Up"

Styles has been hinting at a music comeback as a series of mysterious billboards popped up around London and New York.

Surprise! Harry Styles is back.

The British heartthrob returned with a new single "Lights Up," accompanied by a music video released Thursday at midnight.

In the new music video, the former One Direction star gets his shirt off, shows off his tattoos and gets sweaty with a group of guys and gals.

On it, he sings: "All the lights couldn’t put out the dark/ Running through my heart/ Lights up and they know who you are/ Know who you are/ Do you know who you are?"

Prior to releasing the new song, Styles has been hinting at a music comeback. In recent days, a series of mysterious billboards popped up around London and New York, along with the message, "DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?"

The title and release date of the followup to his 2017 self-titled debut remains a mystery.

Styles' new music marks a bountiful time for One Direction fans as, just last week, Niall Horan released the song and video for his new song, "Nice to Meet Ya."

Watch the official music video for "Lights Up" below.