Harry Styles to Star in Genderless Gucci Fragrance Campaign

The stars of the new Gucci fragrance, Mémoire d'une Odeur, with Alessandro Michele.

Mémoire d'une Odeur, debuting in August, will be an inclusive scent.

Harry Styles is continuing his relationship with Gucci by acting as the face of its new genderless fragrance, announced Wednesday.

The day after Gucci's 2020 cruise show (which got political with pro-choice fashion pieces), the brand announced its inclusive, genderless and ageless fragrance called Mémoire d'une Odeur.

Styles, who frequently mixes feminine influences into his wardrobe and co-hosted the 2019 Met Gala alongside Gucci's Alessandro Michele, was naturally tapped to star.

To herald the scent's debut in August, Gucci brought on long-time collaborator Glen Luchford to shoot the campaign, which mirrors the essence of an inclusivity that defies both gender and age. The former One Direction singer leads an eclectic coterie consisting of designer Harris Reed, musician Zumi Rosow, artist Ariana Papademetropoulos, actor Stanislas Klossowski de Rola, artist Olimpia Dior and model Leslie Winer.

Styles lent his visage to Gucci on May 6, when the singer walked the carpet at the Met Gala with Michele wearing an all-black ensemble with a sheer ruffled blouse for his interpretation of the Camp theme.

In 2018, Styles made his relationship with the brand official (after years of wearing the luxury threads on the red carpet) by becoming the face of Gucci tailoring, which set Styles in whimsical scenes as he held hens, baby lambs, dogs and other farm animals. Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur marks the fourth campaign for the 25-year-old.