Harry Styles Stars in Gucci Tailoring Campaign

And it's quite British.

Harry Styles is bringing all things British to Gucci.

The Italian house released images from its new Gucci tailoring campaign starring the British boybander (turned solo artist and Dunkirk star) for autumn/winter 2018-19. Styles modeled tailored suits in a “chippy” fish and chips shop, surrounded by pet chickens and dogs in North London. If that wasn’t British enough, a woman pushes a pram in the background. All that's missing are mushy peas and a Union Jack.

Glen Luchford captured the shots of Styles, dressed by Alessandro Michele with art direction by Christopher Simmons. The theme parallels famous British films and reminds of modern-day romanticism.

Among the outfits are a New Marseille jacket with embroidered collar detail and a macro gingham sharkskin dressing gown, worn as a coat over a Heritage pinstripe wool suit. The musician also sports a wool white-red-black mini pied de poule with a green blanket, as well as a macro bird’s eye wool suit with New York Yankees patches.

First teased on Instagram three months ago, the campaign also includes videos with “Michelle" by fellow Brits John Lennon and Paul McCartney playing in the background. Styles walks up the street holding his pet chicken, arrives at the bustling shop to order, drizzles what appears to be ketchup on his fish (cut to a shot of a girl cringing) and Styles returns outside to enjoy his fries.

Styles had an exclusive tour partnership with Gucci during the 2017 leg of his tour, and later went on to wear YSL, Calvin Klein and Givenchy on stage. But he’s remained a fan of Gucci suits (along with his signature rings), even wearing a blue floral suit in his music video for "Kiwi" in November.

What can we say, Styles has got style.