Harry Styles Talks New Gucci Fragrance, Evolving Fashion Influence in Rare Interview: "It Transcends Gender"

Alessandro Michele's muse opens up about his love of fashion beyond gender labels.

Harry Styles caught up with Dazed for a rare interview, posted Thursday to talk all about Gucci's new Mémoire d’une Odeur fragrance campaign.

“The triggering of memories from smell is really strong for everyone," Styles shared. "My mother has always worn the same perfume. It smells like roman candles and jasmine. So like anytime I smell it, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has those.”

"It was really fun," he said of one of the first times he rocked flared pants. "I just kind of started wearing more and more of it, and at the same time just becoming a lot more comfortable in myself.”

Of his ever-evolving fashion influence, he shared, “I used to wear all black all of the time...but I was realizing [dressing up] was a part of the show, if you will. Especially when performing. So, I think [for] the people I have always admired and looked up to in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing. Like Bowie, Elvis Presley. It’s always been part of the thing.”

“I love the clothes. That helps a lot. Just going on stage in a nuts suit with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play.”

When he talked about the shoot for the fragrance, he explained that it didn't feel like a typical shoot. Styles spent three days outside of Rome with a couple of friends, like designer Harris Reed, and had a really fun time.

Styles goes on to explain that this fragrance is truly suitable for everyone: “It transcends gender. I really like wearing it because it’s [Gucci’s] first universal fragrance.” He also confirmed that he actually does wear the perfume every day, "I sleep in it."

Mémoire is the latest addition to the Gucci fragrance family under creative director Alessandro Michele, with whom Styles attended the 2019 Met Gala.

Styles hasn't released new music since his 2017 self-titled debut. He was recently rumored to be up for the part of Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.