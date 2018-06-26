Harry Styles Wears Custom Calvin Klein 205W39NYC For World Tour

And here’s where you can buy his shoes.

Harry Styles is showing off his style around the world, wearing colorful custom Calvin Klein suits everywhere from Atlanta to Stockholm to Sydney.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC outfitted the former One Directioner for his first solo tour following the release of his eponymous debut album in 2017.

Among the custom-made outfits was a blue double-breasted suit for the New York show, worn with Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Blue Tex Chiara 40 boots ($1,321 at Farfetch). He donned a brown version of the embroidered marching band suit when performing in Sydney. Stockholm saw a tan checked suit, while Birmingham, England was all about the bright blue wool. Styles kept it simple with a black jacket and matching uniform pant in Atlanta.

In Munich, the "Sign of the Times" singer wore a violet suit, black shirt, cross necklace and Terrane Diamond Glitter Leather Booties in silver ($1,295 at Saks Fifth Avenue).

The Calvin Klein 205W39NYC pre-fall 2018 collection includes nods to Andy Warhol, Pendleton blankets and classic business attire. Envisioned by Raf Simons, the collection focuses on pop art themes and statement colors (Simons’ Paris men’s show last week highlighted a “do it yourself meets couture” look with knit sweaters.)

Styles is also a big Gucci guy — he sported several suits in their tailoring campaign this month, shooting promo videos in a “Chippy” fish and chip shop in London.

He performs at The Forum in L.A. on July 13 and 14.