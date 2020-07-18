Haruma Miura, Actor in 'Attack on Titan' Dies at 30

According to local news outlets, the actor was found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Japanese film, TV and stage actor Haruma Miura, known for playing Eren Jaegar in the adventure drama Attack on Titan, has died according to local news reports in The Japan Times and Kyodo News. He was 30.

The outlets reported that Miura was found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday. Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide.

The actor was born in Tsuchiura, Tokyo, in 1990 and began his career on television in several Japanese language series such as Ima ai ni yukimasu and miniseries including Unfair.

His early film credits include Catch a Wave and Children, while later he appeared in TV shows including The Last Cinderella, Never Let Me Go, Dying Eye and Two Weeks.

For his role in Eien no 0, Miura was nominated in 2013 for an award from the Japanese Academy.

On stage, Miura appeared as a drag queen in the 2016 Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical Kinky Boots.

Most recently, Miura had been filming Brave: Gunjyo Senki and the action thriller Ghost Hunt.