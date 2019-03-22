Nickelodeon Star Jace Norman Previews Kids' Choice Awards, New Prank Show 'The Substitute'

The 'Harvey Danger' actor also reveals the star he'd like to see slimed at Saturday's awards show.

Fans of Jace Norman will be able to see him a lot more in the coming weeks.

The star of Nickelodeon's Harvey Danger has a new episode of his show (the No. 1 live-action show among kids 2-11 and 6-11 and the network's longest-running live-action sitcom) airing Saturday at 7:30 p.m., leading into the Kids' Choice Awards (airing at 8 p.m., with DJ Khaled hosting), where he is set to present. In addition, the actor will appear in the premiere episode of Nickelodeon's new unscripted prank show The Substitute (from the producers of Undercover Boss), which will have a sneak peek Saturday immediately following the awards, before it officially premieres at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1. That date, incidentally, also marks the 40th anniversary of the cable channel, which launched on April 1, 1979.

Earlier this year, Norman starred in his fifth role in a Nickelodeon TV movie, Bixler High Private Eye. He also is the co-founder of Creator Edge Media, an influencer marketing agency.

Norman took time out to answer some questions this week from The Hollywood Reporter about his busy slate.

You're presenting at the KCAs. Are you worried about getting slimed? How do you think you’d handle getting a bucket of the green goo dumped on you?

I think everyone who comes to the show is worried about getting slimed. I got slime on me after I slimed John Stamos at the 2016 KCAs. I’ve never been officially slimed at the show. It’s a rite of passage on Nick, so I think it’s probably a little overdue. I think in the moment it would be pretty bad because it’s really messy and cold, but looking back and watching the videos afterwards will be really funny.

Which celebrity would you like to see slimed?

I would want to see Jayden Smith slimed. I saw him last year at Kids' Choice Awards, and he seems like such a cool guy. He's been dodging the slime for a while and with Will [Smith, Jayden's dad] coming to the show [as a presenter], it'd be fun if he slimed him.

You're also nominated for favorite male TV star, and the series is up for favorite funny TV show. This is coming on the heels of your wins as favorite TV actor in 2017 and 2018. What do these wins and noms mean to you, especially given that the awards are voted on by fans?

I feel like it means that people appreciate all the hard work that we put into the show. It's really cool to know that kids genuinely like what we make.

Henry Danger is in its fifth season, with a new episode set to air Saturday. What can you tell our readers about what they can expect coming up for the rest of the season?

I think people can expect to see all the characters getting closer and watch them learn more about themselves and their relationships.

What is it about this role you enjoy playing?

I like getting to play a normal person who's also a superhero. It's nice to have the contrast between my normal life and the crazy superhero life. Getting to play a superhero is a special thing and it’s been awesome.

You’re also appearing in the premiere episode of The Substitute, where you go undercover at a middle school to prank students. [The episode finds him pranking the kids at Luther Burbank Middle School in a variety of subjects, ranging from gym to science. Using full prosthetics and a fool-proof costume, a team of special effects artists transform Norman into a completely unrecognizable substitute teacher who is ready to give his students an unforgettable surprise. During the reveal, a $25,000 donation is made to the school.] What was that experience like? Are you a prankster in "real life"?

It was pretty nerve-racking because I've never done anything like that before, but it was also very fun because I got to be in prosthetics and go undercover and we tricked those kids pretty good. There were a lot of laughs. I'm definitely a prankster in real life.

It must have been fun to interact with some of your fans while filming The Substitute. What are some of the most interesting fan encounters you've had?

I didn't realize how popular the show was overseas. When I went to Europe, it was great to meet and connect with fans from all over.