Harvey Keitel-Starring Religious Drama 'Fatima' Lands at Picturehouse

Marco Pontecorvo's period drama about Our Lady of Fatima also stars Sonia Braga and Stephanie Gil.

Picturehouse has nabbed the North American rights to Fatima, Marco Pontecorvo's religious drama about Our Lady of Fatima that stars Harvey Keitel, Stephanie Gil and Sonia Braga.

The feature is set to open theatrically on April 24, 2020, just after Good Friday and the Easter holidays next year. The story behind Fatima centers on three Portuguese children at the apex of World War I who witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary who told them three secrets.

Doubting family members and aggressive government officials tried to silence them from sharing these messages that would change the world, but the Roman Catholic Church validated the children’s visions establishing Fatima as a pilgrimage site. Lucia Moniz, Joaquim de Almeida and Goran Visnjic also star in Fatima.

The distribution deal was unveiled by Bob Berney and Jeanne R. Berney, co-heads of Picturehouse, and James T. Volk, chairman and founder of Origin Entertainment, which produced the film along with Elysia Productions and Rose Pictures.

“Marco Pontecorvo has created a beautiful and inspirational film telling the emotional story of three young children whose visions captured a nation at a time when World War I was ravaging Europe,” said Bob Berney and Jeanne R. Berney in a statement.

Bob Berney — earlier when at Newmarket Films — released and oversaw the marketing strategy for the box office success of Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ.

Fatima is produced by Volk, Dick Lyles, Stefano Buono, Maribel Lopera Sierra, Rose Ganguzza, Pontecorvo and Natasha Howes.

The film is Pontecorvo's second feature after Pa-ra-da, and his cinematography credits include work on HBO's Game of Thrones and Rome and John Turturro’s feature Fading Gigolo.